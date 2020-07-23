AllHipHop
Iggy Azalea Denies Injuring Skateboarder With A Jeep Wrangler

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Iggy Azalea denies having anything to do with a car accident involving a skater and French Montana's brother.

(AllHipHop News) Iggy Azalea has shot down reports suggesting she is facing legal problems from a skateboarder who was involved in an accident with her ex-boyfriend French Montana's brother.

The Australian rapper has denied claims she is facing a $250,000 judgment in legal action over the 2016 car accident.

Sources alleged she was being sued alongside Ayoub Kharbouch, but Iggy took to Instagram to make it clear she's "not liable."

"My name is mentioned in a lawsuit from 2016 because I was the vehicle owner of a car that was involved in an accident," she wrote. "I was not on the scene and I have never had direct involvement in this suit as per the judge's orders - I am not liable."

She insisted the lawsuit was "solely with the insurance company and driver of the vehicle."

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff is Jeffrey Linett, who was allegedly struck by Iggy's Jeep Wrangler while skateboarding in Los Angeles. He claimed 18-year-old Ayoub was on his phone while driving, according to TMZ.

Iggy doesn't need the drama right now as she settles into motherhood after giving birth to her first child with partner Playboi Carti earlier this year.

