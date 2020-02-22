Iggy Azalea Takes A Hiatus As Music Career Stalls

AllHipHop
Rapper Iggy Azalea is taking some time to rethink her life so she's taking a break from the spotlight.

(AllHipHop News) Iggy Azalea is taking a hiatus from music following a turbulent few months.

The "Sally Walker" rapper told fans that “time away is needed” so she could work on new musical concepts, insisting she “hasn’t forgotten” them.

Iggy added: “When I’m back: you’ll know. And I will be back.”

The 29-year-old Fancy rapper’s career appeared to stall when her sophomore album, In My Defense, only debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 when it was released back in July – five years after her debut release topped the same chart.

Its follow-up, the "Wicked Lips" EP, was plagued by a series of delays and failed to chart upon release in December.

Meanwhile, the hitmaker was the victim of a $350,000 burglary in November and later separated from her boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti – although they appeared to have reconciled amid a string of Instagram posts last month.

