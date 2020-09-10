AllHipHop
iHeart Levels Up With New Podcasts From Yo! MTV Raps, Charlamagne Tha God

AllHipHop Staff

iHeart just signed on some well-known brands and personalities to give their podcasting network a huge boost.

(AllHipHop News) U.S. TV host Trevor Noah and bosses behind "YO! MTV Raps," the seminal 1980s and 1990s show which helped popularize Hip-Hop around the world, are the first beneficiaries of a huge new podcast deal.

Bosses at ViacomCBS have signed a three-year deal with chiefs at podcasting giant iHeartMedia, during which they will create multiple original shows, as well as rebranding other pop culture properties already owned by the TV and multi-media network.

Noah, the host of America's "The Daily Show," is already a veteran of the audio series market, having launched his "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition" back in 2018 and adding the parody venture "The Daily Show: Podcast Universe" a year later.

Now he will oversee multiple new shows for the platform, some of which will feature additional correspondents from the South African star's late night news and comedy staple.

Meanwhile, "Yo! MTV Raps" - will return with a rejigged format, although details are not yet known.

Premiere dates for the new projects have yet to be announced. In related news, Charlamagne tha God has also launched a new podcast network with iHeart called the Black Effect Podcast Network with shows from activist Tameka Mallory, N.O.R.E and his popular "Drink Champs" podcast, as well as new shows from MC Eiht, Glasses Malone and others.

