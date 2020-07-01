iHeartMedia Launches All-News Audio Service Black Information Network

The parent company of NYC's Power 105.1 and LA's Real 92.3 is looking to be a source of news information for 93% of Black Americans.

(AllHipHop News) On June 30, iHeartMedia launched the Black Information Network. The corporation's new venture is being described as "the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service" dedicated to presenting news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

“BIN: Black Information Network will fill a void by providing continual news and objective information with full focus on the Black community,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN and Division President of the iHeartMedia Markets Group.

Coles continues, “We began developing our 24/7 Black news source last year, and events of the last few weeks, especially the senseless and tragic death of George Floyd, highlighted the need for this network. Now is the time for our voice to be heard, and I could not be more proud of our work and the team we are assembling at BIN.”

BIN President Tony Coles

Black Information Network is being distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and on all-news local AM/FM broadcast radio stations. iHeartMedia’s ninety-one Hip Hop, R & B, and Gospel stations will air the BIN news service.

Those stations include Power 105.1 in New York, Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, WDAS and Power 99 in Philadelphia, WGCI and WVAZ in Chicago, WJLB in Detroit, The Beat in Houston, The Beat in Miami, WQUE in New Orleans, and KMEL in San Francisco. Additional local markets are expected to be added over the next 60 days.

Power 105.1 is home to The Breakfast Club radio show hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God as well as The Angie Martinez Show. Real 92.3's Hip Hop content includes Big Boy's Neighborhood as well as Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed.

“We are pleased and proud to support the launch of BIN: Black Information Network by contributing resources that will have the greatest impact – our reach, our multiple platforms, our technology infrastructure and our broad, in-depth relationships with consumers,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman/CEO of iHeartMedia.

He added, “The commitment to service, and the immediate need we saw for a news and information destination for the Black community, accelerated the launch of BIN: Black Information Network to serve this community in an important new way. We are honored to be joined by some of the most important companies in the world that are also committed to this mission."

The Black Information Network is supported by its National Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe, and Verizon. According to iHeartMedia, the Founding Partners will be able to deliver messages to the BIN audience as a way to establish philanthropic and community outreach and to present advertising.