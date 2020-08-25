iHeartRadio Music Awards To Reveal 2020 Winners On Radio Stations & Social Media

Drake, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo are among the nominees.

(AllHipHop News) The Fox network originally planned to broadcast the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards live from Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29. In order to address concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was postponed.

iHeartRadio released a statement in March:

As you may know, the Shrine in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through March 31 at the earliest — which includes the iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air on FOX, Sunday, March 29. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available. Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.

This week, iHeartMedia announced the winners of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will now be presented via iHeartRadio stations, the iHeartRadio App, and iHeartRadio social media accounts. From September 4 through September 7, the victors of each category will be revealed with acceptance speeches from some of the winning artists.

Several Hip Hop acts are vying for a 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award. Cardi B, Drake, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Travis Scott are up for Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year. City Girls, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion are competing for Best New Hip-Hop Artist.

"Going Bad" by Drake & Meek Mill, “Money In The Grave" by Drake & Rick Ross, "Money" by Cardi B, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, and “Suge” by DaBaby were nominated for Hip-Hop Song Of The Year. Drake also earned two nods for R & B Song Of The Year as a feature on Summer Walker's “Girls Need Love (Remix)" and Chris Brown's “No Guidance."

See some of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Award nominations below. For the full list of nominees visit www.iheart.com.

Song of the Year:

“bad guy” - Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” - Jonas Brothers

“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo

Female Artist Of The Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist Of The Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Collaboration:

“Dancing With A Stranger” - Sam Smith & Normani

“Eastside” - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

“I Don't Care” - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Señorita” - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower” - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Hip-Hop Song Of The Year:

“Going Bad” - Meek Mill featuring Drake

“Money In The Grave” - Drake featuring Rick Ross

“Money” - Cardi B

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X

“Suge” - DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R & B Song Of The Year:

“Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)” – Beyoncé

“Girls Need Love (Remix)” - Summer Walker & Drake

“No Guidance” - Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Shot Clock” - Ella Mai

“Talk” - Khalid

R & B Artist Of The Year:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R & B Artist: