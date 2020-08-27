Infamous O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Christopher Darden Defending Pop Smoke's Killer

One of the suspects accused of killing Pop Smoke will be defended by none other than Los Angeles prosecutor Christopher Darden.

(AllHipHop News) One of the suspects in rapper Pop Smoke's murder has landed O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden as his defense lawyer.

The "Welcome to the Party" hitmaker, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in February, during what appeared to be a home invasion robbery at his rented home in the Hollywood Hills.

Four males were charged in relation to the slaying last month, and now it's been revealed Darden will represent 19-year-old Corey Walker, who is one of the two adults facing at least life in prison, and the possibility of a death sentence, if convicted.

Walker and his co-defendant, Keandre Rodgers, 18, were arraigned in court on Monday (August 24th) on charges of "murder with the special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary."

Two unidentified teens, aged 15 and 17, are also facing one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

Darden, who rose to prominence as he tried to put former American footballer Simpson behind bars for the murder of his wife, Nicole, in 1995, is no stranger to defending clients in high-profile criminal cases.

He briefly represented Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles last year, but decided to step down after receiving death threats targetting his family.