Inside Pusha T's New Restaurant In Washington, D.C.

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Pusha T is opening a new ramen noodle bar in the heart of Washington, D.C.!

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Pusha T is getting into the restaurant business with a brand new establishment in Washington, D.C.

The rapper's new eatery Kitsuen will serve up delicious ramen noodle bowls along with craft cocktails.

King Push and his business partner Terrion Jones linked up with well known Washington D.C. nightlife impresarios "Wayne & Tony" to launch Kitsuen.

Wayne Johnson and Tony Perry
Wayne Johnson and Tony PerryKitsuen

To make sure the business succeeds, the business team has been rounded out by local NBA stars Jerian and Jerami Grant, as well as entrepreneur Kyle Eubanks of Las Vegas.

Kitsuen - which means "smoke" in Japanese, will feature food created by head chef Munehiro Mori of Tokyo, Japan, who happens to be an expert in making traditional ramen.

In addition to the unique offerings of noodles, Kitsuen features an outdoor heated patio to keep guests comfortable outside if it gets too cold.

Pusha T and his partners Wayne & Tony will launch the event on December 31st, just in time to ring in the New Year.

Take a look at Kitsuen: 

unnamed (7)
Pusha T's New Ramen Noodle Bar, Kitsuen
unnamed (8)
Interior of Pusha T's new Ramen Noodle Bar, Kitsuen
unnamed (9)
Interior of Pusha T's new Ramen Noodle Bar, Kitsuen
No. 1-2
ROKSTAR PREZI
ROKSTAR PREZI

Thats whus up,let that money make money #VASTANDTHAFUCKUP!!

$MKingpin
$MKingpin

NIIIIICCEEE!!! I want a Bowl. LOL

