Internal Investigation Launched Over Arrest Of DaBaby

AllHipHop Staff
The police in Charlotte, North Carolina are looking into the actions of two different crime units who arrested DaBaby.

(AllHipHop News) A police department in Charlotte, North Carolina is investigating the actions of two officers who arrested rap star DaBaby.

DaBaby made a triumphant return to his hometown on December 23rd during a stop at the Bojangles arena.

Unfortunately, DaBaby ended up getting arrested after the show during a confrontation involving officers from the North Tryon Crime Reduction Unit and the Providence Division Crime Reduction Unit.

The cops claimed they said they saw marijuana in plain view inside of his white Dodge Charger when he went through security checkpoints to enter the venue before his performance.

CMPD RELEASE
Press release on DaBaby's arrest on December 23rd after his show at the Bojangles Arena.&nbsp;

The detectives claimed they allowed the rapper to perform and tried questioning him when he hopped off the stage.

The police claim DaBaby became confrontational and that's when they claim they legally searched his vehicle.

DaBaby maintain the cops were unfairly targeting him, and he posted video footage of two officers peering into his car while he was performing.

According to a spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department, an investigation has officially been opened into the incident.

“The CMPD has launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if Officers followed department policies and directives during the incident,” said a CMPD press release.

DaBaby blasted the cops for targeting him, after his worldwide success over the past year with two standout albums, Baby on Baby and Kirk.

She also loaded cops with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department killed a civilian a few hours after his arrest for possession of marijuana.

"Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to make a bad example out of me," DaBaby said. "When in reality, i’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anybody in the streets of Charlotte and the KIDS."

