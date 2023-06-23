Internet Debates Leaked Audio Allegedly Of Young Thug Telling Lil Baby To Respond To Gunna On New Album 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In two new audio recordings, Young Thug allegedly told Lil Durk and Lil Baby to join forces and respond to Gunna on Business is Business.

Young Thug invited Lil Durk and Lil Baby to respond to Gunna on his newly released Business is Business album, according to a couple of leaked audio snippets – seemingly jail calls between Thugger and the two rappers), that hit the net Thursday night (Jun. 22).

In one clip, a voice that sounds remarkably like Young Thug advises “Durk,” to save any response to “f### n####” Gunna for Business is Business and reveals the project was due to be released on the same day as Gunna’s A Gift & a Curse album.

“Hey Durk, I’m dropping this surprise album on the same day buddy drop his album. That s### coming up soon. I need a verse from you,” Young Thug purportedly said. “If you feel like you want to reply to what that n#### saying, don’t do it. Drop it on my album. I’m dropping a surprise album on the same day f### n#### dropping. Send your verse in bro. I want you and [Lil Baby] on the same song.”

Business is Business. Leaked audio of Young Thug callin Gunna a “f*ck n*gga”.

Oh yeah we streaming the album rn https://t.co/4oIiJwc8i5 pic.twitter.com/jgvu1gNddI — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 23, 2023

The second audio is seemingly Young Thug making a similar request of “Wham” aka Lil Baby.

“If you thinking about responding to the lil s### buddy that put out… I want you to respond on my album,” he said. “I’m a drop this spontaneous album on the same day he drop his album, I’m a name that s### ‘Business is Business.”

Young Thug seemingly told Lil Baby to respond to Gunna on his album 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z1JFTV2lkY — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 23, 2023

Some people online were skeptical of the recordings, writing them off as deep fakes. Others claimed Young Thug’s own sister branded the recordings as AI fakes.

The recording states that Young Thug planned to drop his new album at the same time as Gunna (Jun. 16) , but Thugger actually dropped a week later. He also allegedly asked Lil Durk and Lil Baby to hop on a track together, although neither of them appears on Business Is Business.

Earlier this year, Lil Durk accused Gunna of snitching on Young Thug in the YSL Rico Case.

“That man told. You shoulda went in there and kept your mouth closed. If you’re a rat, you’re a rat,” he said on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. “I f###### hate you. Cause I love Thug,” Lil Durk said.

Both Durk and Lil Baby reportedly unfollowed Gunna on Instagram shortly after he took an Alford Plea.