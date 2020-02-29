Is 50 Cent The Newest CEO Of Def Jam?

Rap star 50 Cent thinks he would be the best candidate to take over Def Jam Records after Eminem's manager stepped down from the job.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent has proven that he is a good label head, with his G-Unit artists racking up platinum and gold albums, millions of streams and a gang of Billboard chart-toppers.

50 Cent has also established himself as a great businessman. Whether we are talking investments, music, film and television or products, he seems to know what he is doing.

Whether we are talking about being a creative, marketing, or promotion, hardly anyone can outdo him.

So when he tweeted that he would be replacing Paul Rosenberg as the President of Def Jam, why would we even doubt that?

Fif took to Twitter and set the Hip-Hop world on fire. He declared in a way that only the South Jamaica lyricist knows how to, boldly, that he would be taking the seat left vacant last week by Eminem’s top guy.

He said, “I have decided to take the Job at Def Jam. somebody gotta do it, who better then me. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Does he have the chops?

In 2003 shortly after his major label debut Get Rich or Die Tryin, 50 launched G-Unit Records with the Universal Group.

His three immediate signees were Lloyd Bank, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck. First, we were introduced to all three as members of G-Unit, however, each one was also signed as individual artists.

Other acts signed were The Game, Olivia, Lil Scrappy, Rotimi, M.O.P., Mobb Deep and others.

Another twist to this story, if this is true, is that 50 Cent would be taking over at the house that Uncle Rush built.

Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin made Def Jam a household name in the 80s and 90s, breaking artists like LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Foxy Brown, Jay-Z, Ja Rule and so many more.

50 Cent has a cozy relationship with Russell Simmons as well. In fact, 50 lashed at Oprah for signing up to be the executive producer of a documentary accusing Simmons of rape.