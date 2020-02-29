AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Is 50 Cent The Newest CEO Of Def Jam?

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star 50 Cent thinks he would be the best candidate to take over Def Jam Records after Eminem's manager stepped down from the job.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent has proven that he is a good label head, with his G-Unit artists racking up platinum and gold albums, millions of streams and a gang of Billboard chart-toppers.

50 Cent has also established himself as a great businessman. Whether we are talking investments, music, film and television or products, he seems to know what he is doing.

Whether we are talking about being a creative, marketing, or promotion, hardly anyone can outdo him.

So when he tweeted that he would be replacing Paul Rosenberg as the President of Def Jam, why would we even doubt that?

Fif took to Twitter and set the Hip-Hop world on fire. He declared in a way that only the South Jamaica lyricist knows how to, boldly, that he would be taking the seat left vacant last week by Eminem’s top guy.

He said, “I have decided to take the Job at Def Jam. somebody gotta do it, who better then me. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Does he have the chops?

In 2003 shortly after his major label debut Get Rich or Die Tryin, 50 launched G-Unit Records with the Universal Group.

His three immediate signees were Lloyd Bank, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck. First, we were introduced to all three as members of G-Unit, however, each one was also signed as individual artists.

Other acts signed were The Game, Olivia, Lil Scrappy, Rotimi, M.O.P., Mobb Deep and others.

Another twist to this story, if this is true, is that 50 Cent would be taking over at the house that Uncle Rush built.

Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin made Def Jam a household name in the 80s and 90s, breaking artists like LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Foxy Brown, Jay-Z, Ja Rule and so many more.

50 Cent has a cozy relationship with Russell Simmons as well. In fact, 50 lashed at Oprah for signing up to be the executive producer of a documentary accusing Simmons of rape.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Catch-22

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Catch-22

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

EXCLUSIVE: Songwriters Claim Lizzo Threatened Them Over "Truth Hurts"

Do these text messages prove Lizzo stole a key part of "Truth Hurts" from a pair of brothers?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Rap Star LeCrae Dropping New Book On Losing Religion And Finding Faith

Lecrae's new book "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith" will be available in book stores and online this fall.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tyler Perry Hires His Own Expert To Investigate Prison "Suicide" Of Nephew

Tyler Perry is not fully convinced his nephew Gavin Porter hung himself in jail, so he's hired an expert to conduct an independent investigation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Megan Thee Stallion Planning To Open An Assisted Living Center

Megan Thee Stallion said one of her dreams is to open an assisted living center to help elderly people get the proper care.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Blac Chyna Vows Kardashian's Attempt To Meddle In Child Custody War With Rob

Blac Chyna said she was shocked by Rob Kardashian's claim that she is an unfit mother to their three-year-old Dream.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Charlamagne Tha God Promotes Michael Bloomberg's "Black Agenda" On CNN

"I'm not one of the Black people that Mayor Bloomberg bought off."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed