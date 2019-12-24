AllHipHop
Is Drake Ending "War" With The Weeknd?

AllHipHop Staff
by

Drake seems to be addressing a cold war between himself and fellow Toronto artist The Weeknd.

(AllHipHop News) Drake appears to have spoken out on his alleged feud with The Weeknd in the lyrics to his latest track, "War."

The hitmaker released the new tune and its accompanying video on Tuesday, which addresses the tension that first flared up when both reportedly dated model Bella Hadid.

While the song doesn't namecheck Bella, her sister Gigi is mentioned, as Drake raps: “If man get beaky, ring ring, call up Gigi, do him up neatly.”

He goes on to perform, “We just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up,” seemingly referencing his relationship with his former protege

Bella and The Weeknd hit it off in 2015 when she was tapped to star in the Canadian singer's "In the Night" music video.

They split 18 months later, however, and there had been much speculation she had also enjoyed an intimate relationship with the "Gods Plan" rapper - although she vehemently denied any kind of romance.

Speculation of a feud between Drake and The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, arose earlier this year when the latter dropped his tune "Lost in the Fire," a collaboration with French producer Gesaffelstein, which featured a cryptic lyric on its first verse.

While some versions listed the lyrics as "’Cause I could never be the one to hurt one,” others had it as “‘Cause I could never be the one to hide one," which fans suspected was a reference to his secret son, Adonis, who he welcomed in 2017.

Neither star has confirmed reports of a feud.

