AllHipHop
Login

Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The OVO leader is known to use social media to send messages to his foes.

(AllHipHop News) Drake generated numerous headlines over the last week thanks to his marathon interview. One of the main conversations about his Q&A revolved around Drizzy discussing his ongoing feud with Pusha T and Kanye West. He actually acknowledged taking an "L" to Push in their rap battle.

The entertainment superstar also talked about being open to collaborating with Buffalo's Benny the Butcher. Drake may have combined his G.O.O.D. Music beef with his admiration for the Griselda emcee in a new Instagram caption.

"Rappers ya’ll comparing me to it be scaring me to it make they heart beat faster just hearing the truth," wrote Champagne Papi on IG. Those words are taken from Benny's bars on "Sunday School" featuring 38 Spesh & Jadakiss.

Drake was involved in one of the biggest Hip Hop conflicts of the 2010s when he went back-and-forth with Pusha T. The bad blood included subliminal shots before Drake dropped the direct diss track "Duppy Freestyle" in 2018. Push responded with a knockout blow in the form of "The Story of Adidon."

Comments
Two Teens Plead Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Young Greatness
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Victor45
Victor45Check out the New Launch Sonalika DI 60 RX Sikandar Price in India, Specifications, Key Features & Photos and more…
Drake Held On To Baby News Over Ruined DNA Test
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinHis legacy isn’t the baby, it’s the Blackface. Blackface is a POWERFULLY emotional statement that engrains itself into…
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGood for him
EXCLUSIVE: Second Woman Accuses Damon Dash Of Sexual Assault
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
6
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyLooking at the lifestyle in the Hip Hop industry, niggaz get pussy every 30 seconds. Sometimes 1 or 2 of these groupies…
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
3
Last Reply· by
Kso
KsoRight is right 🤨and wrong is wrong bro pay up she shouldn't had to go threw all that and then u call yourself a god…
CupcakKe Reportedly Signs $8 Million Deal
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Young Buck Spent Christmas In Prison & He'll Be There Until May
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
KingJuan
KingJuanHonestly I like young buck....alot and g.unit and best thing I can say from a good person. stay out of drugs alcohol and…
Internal Investigation Launched Over Arrest Of DaBaby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinWhat the hell does this even mean? “She also loaded cops with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department killed a…
Offset Hangs Out With LL Cool J On Set Of "NCIS: Los Angeles"
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
duytruongmmo2
duytruongmmo2Thank you so much for the article, I have never thought that I have ever needed it. However, by reading your post, I…
Kodak Black Compares Himself To Harriet Tubman
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksNIGGA PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The only running you doin is from the booty man and the toss salad man. Harriet Tubman?…