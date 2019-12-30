Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?

(AllHipHop News) Drake generated numerous headlines over the last week thanks to his marathon interview. One of the main conversations about his Q & A revolved around Drizzy discussing his ongoing feud with Pusha T and Kanye West. He actually acknowledged taking an "L" to Push in their rap battle.

The entertainment superstar also talked about being open to collaborating with Buffalo's Benny the Butcher. Drake may have combined his G.O.O.D. Music beef with his admiration for the Griselda emcee in a new Instagram caption.

"Rappers ya’ll comparing me to it be scaring me to it make they heart beat faster just hearing the truth," wrote Champagne Papi on IG. Those words are taken from Benny's bars on "Sunday School" featuring 38 Spesh & Jadakiss.

Drake was involved in one of the biggest Hip Hop conflicts of the 2010s when he went back-and-forth with Pusha T. The bad blood included subliminal shots before Drake dropped the direct diss track "Duppy Freestyle" in 2018. Push responded with a knockout blow in the form of "The Story of Adidon."

