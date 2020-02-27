AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Is Gayle King Dodging Snoop Dogg In His Attempt To Apologize Again?

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg says Diddy and Tyler Perry supported him in his feud with Gayle King, who has yet to return the rap star's phone calls.

(AllHipHop News) Snoop Dogg was supported by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Tyler Perry after lashing out at broadcaster Gayle King over a controversial Kobe Bryant interview question, although they wished he had tackled the issue “a little differently.”

The rap veteran put King on blast online for bringing up the late basketball icon’s rape case during an early February chat with Bryant’s friend and fellow athlete Lisa Leslie.

In a video posted on Instagram, Snoop slammed King as a “funky dog head b##ch” and appeared to threaten her, raging, “How dare you try to tarnish my motherf##king homeboy’s reputation…? Respect the family and back off, b##ch, before we come get you.”

His angry rant led to Oprah Winfrey’s best friend receiving a number of death threats, and Snoop, who faced a public backlash himself, later issued an apology for his tough-talking, insisting he was wrong for calling her out so viciously.

Snoop recently addressed the headline-grabbing incident during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s "Red Table Talk" series, which debuted on Wednesday, insisting he was only trying to “protect” Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and her family.

He claims there were actually a lot of Bryant fans who shared his point of view: “You would think it was more people against me, there was more people with me.”

“It made me feel like I had too much power,” he said of how others began treating King after he spoke out. “And at that particular time, I was abusing it. That’s just what I felt, and I had to get it right.”

Snoop credits his mother, former church choir director Beverly Tate, with helping him realize the error of his ways.

“My mother raised me in church and she raised me to respect women,” the hip-hop star explained. “It was certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. And when your mama can make you feel like a kid, that’s when you gotta get right…”

Snoop added, “She didn’t say I was wrong, she was just giving me, ‘You know I raised you better. You’re a representation of us. Every woman that has ever crossed your life, you’re a representation of that.'”

The rapper was also contacted by famous friends like Diddy and filmmaker Perry, who gave him their backing but encouraged him to rethink his choice of words.

“When this thing happened with Gayle I got calls from Tyler Perry, Puff Daddy (Diddy), (news commentator) Van Jones, powerful black men and they didn’t bash me,” Snoop said. “They was just like, ‘Brother we got your back if you need. But we think you should’ve said… it a little differently.’

“We got a real brotherhood going on behind the scenes.”

Snoop has yet to speak directly to King, but he has made various attempts to get in touch: “(I) reached out through her friends, her associates and I even DM’d (direct messaged) her (on social media), sending her a prayer, letting her know I apologize to her.”

Basketball icon Bryant was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a California helicopter crash in late January.

A public memorial for the Los Angeles Lakers legend and aspiring sports star Gianna was held at the team’s home venue, the Staples Center, on Monday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

lesialis2

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

lesialis2

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

Eliza Reign Goes Off On Future For Saying Child Is A "Check Baby"

Rap star Future made some shocking claims against a woman who he claims deliberately got pregnant with his baby.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rogermartin

R. Kelly Defaults In Case Over Sexual Abuse Of 16-Year-Old

R. Kelly's legal problems got worse earlier this week after the singer missed another court date over claims he molested a 16-year-old starting in 1998.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rogermartin

Watch The Trailer For The Jordan Peele-Produced 'Candyman' Movie

"Dare to say his name."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rogermartin

Aminé Explains Why He Disagrees With Tory Lanez Saying Rap Is In A Horrible Place

The Portland-bred rapper returns with a new Ol' Dirty Bastard-inspired record titled "Shimmy."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rogermartin

SZA Talks Working With Justin Timberlake On "The Other Side" Single

The Daniel Russell-directed visuals for the track pay homage to Hip Hop videos of the 1990s.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rogermartin

Boosie Badazz Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His Comments About Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter Zaya

"I feel like they're gaining up on me now. I should've shut my ass up."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rogermartin

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team ROC File Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Department Of Corrections

Roc Nation presents a graphic PSA about the inhumane situation inside Parchman Prison.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rogermartin