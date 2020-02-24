AllHipHop
Is Lizzo Set To Release A Thong Line With Tommy Hilfiger?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

After mastering music, it looks like the Detroit-born entertainer is ready to move into making unmentionables.

(AllHipHop News) Late last year, Lizzo nearly broke the internet when she showed off her Rikishi-esque outfit while dancing at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Consumers may have the chance to actually buy buttocks-showing underwear from the Grammy winner one day.

A TMZ cameraman caught up with Lizzo to question her about what projects could be coming in the future. She was specifically asked about legendary fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger wanting to collaborate with her on a line.

Lizzo affirmed that Hilfiger did contact her about working on something together. When grilled about what exactly is likely to emerge from a collab with the apparel brand, the "Truth Hurts" singer first replied, "I don't know."

However, the 2020 NAACP Image Award's Entertainer Of The Year recipient did express what she would possibly be interested in creating with Hilfiger. Lizzo simply told the video paparazzo, "Thongs."

