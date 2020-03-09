Is Nelly Relaunching The Apple Bottoms Brand?

The 2000s-era clothing line could be back in stores soon...

(AllHipHop News) Nelly may be ready to bring back Apple Bottoms. The platinum-selling musician teased a relaunch of the women's clothing brand.

"It’s bout that time...!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Don’t call it a [comeback]..!!!!!" wrote Nelly on an Instagram post that featured an Apple Bottoms logo.

Nelly, Yomi Martin, Nick Loftis, and Ian Kelly introduced the denim-focused line in 2003. Eventually, Apple Bottoms offered other items such as perfume and accessories.

While Nelly did not provide more details about the possible relaunch, an Apple Bottoms website is currently live. The heading on the site reads, "Back At It Again..."

Apple Bottoms was famously mentioned in Flo Rida's #1 single "Low." On the track, T-Pain sings, "Shawty had them Apple Bottom jeans, boots with the fur. The whole club was lookin' at her."