Is R. Kelly Threatening To Kill His Ex-Girlfriend?

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend has reportedly been receiving death threats since she severed ties with the singer.

Azriel Clary, 22, had previously defended the star against multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

However, after reuniting with her estranged family last month, she spoke out against R. Kelly in an interview with Britain's The Sun newspaper, alleging he "blackmailed his hundreds of victims into silence."

Her decision to go public wasn't met well by fans of the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, as she has since been receiving threats to her life, as well as being the target of online harassment.

But Clary is apparently determined not to let the threats stop her from teaming up with federal agents to help them with their sex crimes case against Kelly.

While she is said to have been nervous about speaking to agents because she'd previously, allegedly, lied to them in the past to cover for the musician, the insider told the website that "Azriel's no longer fearful of speaking out against Kelly and cooperating with the feds ... because she's finally fully disconnected from him and his team and wants to take control of her life."

According to the source, Clary has provided agents with "information about her experiences with Kelly," with prosecutors, in turn, monitoring the threats and harassment she and her family are receiving.

R. Kelly was arrested last year on a 13-count federal indictment for sexual abuse in Chicago, while he is also facing a racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.