Issa Rae Stars In D Smoke & SiR's Cinematic "Lights On" Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the strip club-set, mini-movie.

(AllHipHop News) It was a family affair for Daniel "D Smoke" Farris's latest release. The Inglewood, California representative teamed with his real-life brother Sir "SiR" Farris for the "Lights On" music video.

D Smoke also booked Insecure creator/actress Issa Rae for a starring role in the Jack Begert-directed visuals. Veteran actor Danny Trejo (Desperado, Machete) and Roc Nation rapper G Perico made cameos as well.

"This video was important for us to shoot because it was an opportunity to showcase the duality of strip clubs from an under-told reality, rather than the common, sensationalized tropes," says D Smoke. "We wanted to tell a story without bias, that simply shows a series of events, tied to an empowered woman, played by Issa Rae, who takes what she wants and is willing to face the consequences that result."

He adds, "As creatives, we're always a little excited to rattle the collective zeitgeist, and the beauty of having Issa Rae involved as our lead exotic dancer, we hope this video accomplishes just that. She’s a creative force who's been disrupting the industry for nearly 10 years - and we’re ecstatic that she saw this as an opportunity to display her talent in a new light. It’s also an ode to LA’s homegrown talent coming together and supporting one another’s artistic endeavors." 

"Lights On" lives on D Smoke's 2020 Woodworks Records/Empire project Black Habits. In 2019, he dropped Inglewood High after being crowned the winner of Netflix's Hip Hop competition series Rhythm + Flow. T.I., Cardi B, and Chance The Rapper served as judges for the program. 

