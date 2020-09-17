Jägermeister's "Meister Class" To Give Emerging Artists A Chance To Work With Mustard

Participants will also have the opportunity to collaborate with Smino and EarthGang.

(AllHipHop News) While COVID-19 has disrupted live industry events, Jägermeister is launching a digital platform for emerging music creatives to showcase their talent. The Germany-based liquor company presents "Meister Class" sessions.

Jägermeister partnered with Universal Music Group and Brands to provide access to talented individuals on the UMG roster. The program will give select participants the chance to work with 10 Summers Records founder Mustard, Interscope Records artist Smino, and Dreamville Records duo EarthGang.

The first part of "Meister Class" centers around Smino and EarthGang choosing people to collaborate with them on individual new tracks. Following the release of the collaborations, Grammy Award-winning producer Mustard will serve as the “Meister" by mentoring the winning artists on their own original music that will be released in December.

“2020 has been a tough year; however, there are still opportunities, like what Jägermeister’s 'Meister Class' sessions are offering, for emerging and unknown artists to have their music heard,” said Mustard. “If you’re serious about getting in the music business check out this program and submit your work!”

Once the collaborative tracks with Smino and EarthGang are announced, "Meister Class" hopefuls can go to Meisterclass.com to submit their music. Recordings and performance videos are all open for consideration.

The “Meister Class” sessions are part of Jägermeister’s Save The Night initiative which serves to give a voice to up-and-coming artists and provide them with the chance to make industry relationships. New York's CONVICTS creative studio was tapped to capture the "Meister Class" sessions and document the stories of participating artists in a series of original short films.

“At Jägermeister, music is at the core of who we are,” says Cliff Rigano, Director of Culture, Lifestyle & Event Marketing at Mast - Jägermeister US. “We felt that it was imperative to continue to create opportunities to foster the creativity and passion that is still flourishing even during these trying times."

Rigano continues, "Music is what keeps us all together, even while we’re all physically apart. We’re absolutely thrilled to see this program come to life and look forward to engaging with all of the participating talent.”