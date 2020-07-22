J. Cole Announces New Songs "The Climb Back" & "Lion King On Ice"

The North Carolinian also gives an update on his next album.

(AllHipHop News) J. Cole was hit with massive criticism the last time the world heard him on wax in June. "Snow On Tha Bluff" seemed to be a response to NoName, and some listeners took issue with what Cole had to say to the Chicago rapper.

This week, the world is set to get more new music from J. Cole. The Dreamville Records co-founder announced he is dropping two new tracks tonight (7/22).

"The Climb Back - produced by me. Lion King on Ice - produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson. First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10 pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing," tweeted Cole on Tuesday afternoon.

"Lion King on Ice" appears to be a continuation of The Lion King theme that J. Cole has incorporated into his brand with other records such as "Simba," "Grown Simba," and "Return of Simba." The Fall Off project will be the 35-year-old's first full-length album since 2018's KOD.