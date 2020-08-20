AllHipHop
J. Cole Earns 12 New RIAA Platinum & Gold Certifications For '2014 Forest Hills Drive'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Only one track from the album has yet to reach 500,000 units.

(AllHipHop News) J. Cole is undoubtedly one of the most commercially successful Hip Hop stars of the last 15 years. His discography includes five Top 10 singles and five #1 albums.

The Dreamville Records leader has also racked up numerous plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America. This week, the RIAA officially announced twelve new certifications for J. Cole.

"No Role Modelz" is now certified 6x-Platinum, "Wet Dreamz" earned 4x-Platinum status, and "G.O.M.D." is currently 3x-Platinum. All three songs appear on Cole's 3x-Platinum album 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

Other Forest Hills Drive records to receive new RIAA certifications include "January 28th" (Gold), "03' Adolescence" (Gold), "Hello" (Gold), "St. Tropez" (Gold), "Intro" (Gold), "Fire Squad" (Platinum), "Love Yourz" (Platinum), "A Tale of 2 Citiez" (2x-Platinum), and "Apparently" (2x-Platinum). "Note to Self" is the only track off Cole's third studio LP that has yet to be certified at least Gold.

