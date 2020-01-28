AllHipHop
J. Cole Fans Get "Happy Birthday To The GOAT" Trending On Twitter

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

A star was born 35 years ago today.

(AllHipHop News) Jermaine Lamarr Cole was born on this date (January 28) in 1985. In celebration of the southern emcee's birthday, his fans went on Twitter to declare the Dreamville leader as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

"Happy Birthday To The GOAT" was a top trending topic on the social media platform on Tuesday morning. Many users began posting and retweeting jubilant birthday messages along with photos, videos, and gifs of J. Cole. 

The 35-year-old performer/producer was born on an American military base in Frankfurt, West Germany. His family later moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was raised by his mother. Cole eventually attended St. John's University in New York City before launching his professional music career.

Over the last 13 years, J. Cole released three mixtapes, five studio LPs, and three Dreamville Records compilation projects. The KOD creator has scored five #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and five Top 10 singles on the Hot 100 chart. He won his first Grammy Award this past Sunday for his contribution to 21 Savage's "A Lot" (Best Rap Song).

J. Cole shares a birthday with two other Hip Hop legends. Rakim, aka The God MC, was born on January 28, 1968. Rick Ross, aka The Boss, was born on January 28, 1976. NBA coach Gregg Popovich, Memphis Grizzlies player Andre Iguodala, WWE wrestler Sheamus, and The Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood are also celebrating a born day.

