J. Cole May Be Shooting His Shot With The NBA

Maria Myraine

Master P revealed the rapper is seriously considering trying out for the NBA.

(AllHipHop News) If you are are a true fan of J. Cole, you already know he’s actually kind of nice on the basketball court. 

After playing on his high school team and enrolling at St. John’s University in Queens, NY, Cole skipped his freshman year, and tried out for the team as a sophomore. 

The rapper ultimately stuck to academia (he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2007) and his passion for music, which has earned him his place in Hip-Hop history. 

Now, at 35-years-old, Cole is apparently looking to re-live out his dreams as an NBA hooper. 

The pair linked up when Master P did voiceover work for one of Cole's Puma's commercials. According to Master P., they discussed Cole’s intentions to train and try out for an NBA team roster spot. 

After finding out his desire to play for the League, P shared some words of wisdom with Cole:

“I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be a lot of hate, it's gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole -- he got the right size, he in the gym!" 

"But, what I told him ... this a different time we're in. They're going to pick you apart! You're gonna have to be able to hit every shot and if you don't hit every shot, they -- you know in the NBA, they don't hit every shot but they believe in them. So, you're gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe in you and the players believe in you." 

He also made it very clear to Cole that just because he’s a celebrity, doesn’t mean they (the players & coaches) will take it easy on him. 

“They've been putting their whole life into this. So, you're gonna have to prove you're worthy of being on that court,” said Master P.

Interestingly enough, Master P, himself, made the same move back in 1999 when he played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. 

