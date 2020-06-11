AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

J. Cole Planning To Release 2014 Protest Anthem

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole is planning to release his 2014 protest anthem "Be Free" to all the major streaming platforms.

(AllHipHop News) J. Cole is to release a 2014 track he penned about racial injustice on streaming services following the huge protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The musician showed up to stand alongside protesters in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina earlier this month, as they took to the street in one of many demonstrations demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. and across the world.

In response to the protests rapper and singer, full name Jermaine Lamarr Cole, has greenlit the full release of "Be Free," the protest track he penned following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

His manager and Dreamville Records co-founder Ibrahim Hamad revealed plans to share the song, which originally only appeared on SoundCloud, across all streaming platforms.

"I've def seen a bunch of y'all tweets and got a bunch of texts asking for "Be Free" on streaming services," Hamad wrote on Twitter on Monday. "I spoke to Cole today though had to let him know about that and he with so let me work on getting up this week."

At the time of "Be Free's" original release, Cole wrote alongside the track: "Rest in Peace to Michael Brown and to every young black man murdered in America, whether by the hands of white or black. I pray that one day the world will be filled with peace and rid of injustice. Only then will we all Be Free."

The "Middle Child" hitmaker also recently praised the mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and city council members for voting to disband the Minneapolis Police Department after one of their officers was charged with second-degree murder concerning Floyd's death.

Three other officers who were present when policeman Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nine minutes, resulting in his death, have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin's alleged crime.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

techguider

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BellaMay

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Pushed Back Until July

A new track titled “Make It Rain” is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine Link For "Trollz" To Support George Floyd

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have teamed up once again and this time they're donating the proceeds of their song "Trollz" to help out George Floyd protesters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SamanthaBalmer

Black NASCAR Bubba Wallace Drives Black Lives Matter Race Car

A new day is dawning on NASCAR. The Confederate Flag has finally been banned and Bubba Wallace is driving a Black Lives Matter race car!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SamanthaBalmer

R&B Singer Ne-Yo Defends George Floyd Sacrifice Comment

Ne-Yo takes on the critics who slammed his comments during George Floyd's funeral.

AllHipHop Staff

Obie Trice Could Be Going To Jail For Shooting A Teenager

Obie Trice will be suspended in time for shooting his ex-girlfriend's teenage son during a domestic dispute last year.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ponting_jack