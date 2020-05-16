AllHipHop
J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Mike Winslow

(AllHipHop News) Rap star J. Cole has decided to pull the plug on the Dreamville Festival 2020.

The rap star was supposed to host the second annual festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina this April. 

But in March, with a little less than a month left to go until the highly-anticipated April 4th date, the festival was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. 

J. Cole decided to reschedule the Dreamville Festival for August 29th, but now he's decided to cancel the entire festival.

Due to the health risk, tens of thousands of people congregated in close-quarters poses, the rap star, and his team have decided to cancel the event and its entirety.

"After much deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation, we have decided to cancel Dreamville Festival 2020. Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible," a representative said. "This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being."

Representatives for J. Cole said Dreamville Festival holders will start receiving their refunds on May 22nd. 

Take a look at the full statement below:

Dreamville Statement

