AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

J. Cole Responds To Backlash Over "Snow On Tha Bluff" Possibly Being About Noname

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The North Carolina-raised emcee calls on his followers to "be gentle with each other."

(AllHipHop News) "I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night," tweeted J. Cole on Wednesday morning. The Dreamville Records leader was referring to his new track "Snow On Tha Bluff" which landed overnight.

"Snow On Tha Bluff" garnered a lot of attention because some listeners had a problem with Cole allegedly addressing Noname on the record. The Chicago rapstress has been critical of Black celebrities during the current Black Lives Matter protests for racial justice. For example, she called out Black men with large platforms who advocate for Black liberation but do not do more to protect Black trans and queer people.

On "Snow On Tha Bluff," Cole raps about a "young lady" being on the Twitter timeline expressing anger at "crackers," "capitalists," "murder police," "n*ggas," and "celebrities." He then admits on the track, "Lowkey I be thinking she talking 'bout me." He also says, "It's something about the queen's tone that's bothering me."

Some Twitter users then accused J. Cole of being misogynistic for supposedly trying to police Noname's opinions and tone. In addition, Cole caught heat for spitting subliminal lyrics and not actually mentioning exactly who he was referring to on the record.

After the online backlash, J. Cole took to Twitter to offer a response to his critics. The Grammy-winning emcee tweeted:

Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night. Right or wrong I can’t say, but I can say it was honest. Some assume to know who the song is about. That’s fine with me, it’s not my job to tell anybody what to think or feel about the work. I accept all conversation and criticisms. But Let me use this moment to say this Follow @noname. I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a nigga like me just be rapping. I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other. ✌🏾 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Hits The Atlanta Streets To Protest Rayshard Brooks' Death; Mayor Announces Police Reforms

T.I. addressed demonstrators in the streets protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by cops in Atlanta over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Wack 100's Business Targeted Over Game's $7 Million Debt

Priscilla Rainey is going after Game's manager Wack 100, who allegedly blew off a scheduled deposition over a $7 million judgment against the rapper.

Nolan Strong

by

Biggdoggxl

Michelle Obama To Co-Host 2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience

H.E.R., Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, SZA, and other stars are part of the performance lineup.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains Why He Hasn't Spoke Out About Social Issues

The hitmaker born Artist Julius Dubose wants to keep things positive.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Chloe X Halle Address Rumors That "Busy Boy" Is About A Breakup With Diggy Simmons

Beyoncé's protégés discuss their new album and more.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Game Not Stressing Over Paying $7 Million Judgment: "Money Aint S##t"

Game's royalties have been seized, and so has his album "Born 2 Rap," but the rapper remains as defiant as ever over a $7 million judgment.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Biggdoggxl

Lil Nas X Admits Denying Being A Nicki Minaj Stan Out Of Fear He Would Be Outed As Gay

The 21-year-old rapper finally confesses to once running a Barb fan page.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dreamville's Ari Lennox Defends Noname After J. Cole Releases "Snow On Tha Bluff" Song

"I pray more folks will appreciate and understand!!!"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pusha T A First-Time Dad With Son Nigel Brixx

Pusha T and his wife Virginia are celebrating the birth of their new baby boy, Nigel Brixx.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Announces New Music Is Coming

Are you looking to hear fresh tunes from the Bardi Gang leader?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza