J. Cole Responds To Backlash Over "Snow On Tha Bluff" Possibly Being About Noname

The North Carolina-raised emcee calls on his followers to "be gentle with each other."

(AllHipHop News) "I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night," tweeted J. Cole on Wednesday morning. The Dreamville Records leader was referring to his new track "Snow On Tha Bluff" which landed overnight.

"Snow On Tha Bluff" garnered a lot of attention because some listeners had a problem with Cole allegedly addressing Noname on the record. The Chicago rapstress has been critical of Black celebrities during the current Black Lives Matter protests for racial justice. For example, she called out Black men with large platforms who advocate for Black liberation but do not do more to protect Black trans and queer people.

On "Snow On Tha Bluff," Cole raps about a "young lady" being on the Twitter timeline expressing anger at "crackers," "capitalists," "murder police," "n*ggas," and "celebrities." He then admits on the track, "Lowkey I be thinking she talking 'bout me." He also says, "It's something about the queen's tone that's bothering me."

Some Twitter users then accused J. Cole of being misogynistic for supposedly trying to police Noname's opinions and tone. In addition, Cole caught heat for spitting subliminal lyrics and not actually mentioning exactly who he was referring to on the record.

After the online backlash, J. Cole took to Twitter to offer a response to his critics. The Grammy-winning emcee tweeted: