J. Cole's Dreamville Festival Rescheduled Over Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star J. Cole's event business is being impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus with the postponement of the Dreamville Festival.

(AllHipHop News) J. Cole's highly-anticipated Dreamville Festival is the latest victim of the coronavirus.

But thankfully, the show may go on.

According to raps for J. Cole, the festival will be rescheduling the original date of April 4th to this summer, on August 29th.

The Dreamville Festival will still be held at Dorothea Dix Park, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

For those who can't make the new date, J. Cole and Dreamville Festival are graciously offering refunds.

The news comes on the heels of President Trump's declaration of a national emergency, to try and stop the spread of the virus.

Take a look at the full statement below:

“Dear Dreamville Family,

We recognize there’s been a lot of questions about the status of Dreamville Festival and in light of recent developments, we are excited to let you know we are moving forward with a new date.

While the State of North Carolina and local health officials continue to work to protect the well being of all in the State, we have worked collaboratively to identify the best possible outcome. We are excited to announce that Dreamville Festival will now take place on August 29, 2020, and will remain at Dorothea Dix Park. All tickets for the April event will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any current ticket-buyers unable to attend the rescheduled event, refunds will be offered.

While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being. We now encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and various preventive measures put forth by local and national health authorities.

Our team is extremely committed to bringing the event to fruition for all our Dreamville family, and we can’t wait to see everyone in August. We are also very appreciative to the City of Raleigh for helping us find a new date so quickly.

“Originally, we were scheduled to announce the festival lineup this week and are now working around the clock to reconfirm all performers scheduled for the April date. We hope to announce the full music lineup as early as next week. Follow dreamvillefest.com for more updates coming soon.”

Dreamville Statement
