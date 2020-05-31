AllHipHop
J. Cole Spotted Amongst Protestors in North Carolina

Maria Myraine

NC native, J. Cole, has always been active and vocal about social injustice. Over the weekend, he was seen at a rally in his hometown.

(AllHipHop News) Cities and countries joined in solidarity, over the weekend, protesting the murder of George Floyd by racist cops.

In his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, rapper, J. Cole, was spotted in the crowd. Not looking for publicity or spotlight, the NC native turned down interviews with media, and photo ops because he didn’t want the attention to pivot from the real issue at hand.

Fans, of course, took to social media to share the sighting, noting J. Cole as being “one of the realest, most genuine artists.”

One Twitter user called on fans to “remember all the rappers who were out here donating and supporting when its time to buy albums.”

Needless to say, J. Cole has remained active, and consistent in his support for civil rights and social issues.

More social media users reminded others of the times Cole marched six years ago when Michael Brown and Eric Garner were murdered.

Or when he joined the Justice or Else rally in DC.

“We got dreams and we got the right to chase 'em. Look at the nation, that's a crooked smile braces couldn't even straighten. Seem like half the race is either on probation or in jail. Wonder why we inhale, cause we in hell already.”

