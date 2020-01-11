J Cole Spotted Shooting A Puma Commercial In Fayetteville

(AllHipHop News) J Cole was spotted shooting a commercial in his hometown of Fayetteville earlier this week

The rapper was in his hometown making a commercial for Puma according to ABC11.

They were using the basketball courts on Fisher Street near Walker-Spivey Elementary School in the Old Wilmington area of the city.

The upcoming commercial is part of a larger deal J Cole has with Puma.

In November, he teamed with Puma Hoops for a special edition of the Clyde Hardwood basketball silhouette and the PUMA x Dreamville Clyde ROTD3.

It's not surprising J Cole decided to film the commercial in his hometown since the award-winning rapper gives back to the community regularly through the Dreamville Foundation.

Puma also has deals with top rappers like Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, G-Eazy, and YBN Cordae