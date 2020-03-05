J. Prince Responds To Being Named In Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) The drama surrounding Megan "Thee Stallion" Pete versus 1501 Certified Entertainment does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Meg filed a lawsuit against the record label, claiming Carl Crawford's company owes her unpaid profits and attempted to bar her from releasing music.
While he was not named as a defendant, James "J." Prince was cited in Pete's suit. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder is accused of using "strong-armed intimidation tactics" against individuals in the industry on behalf of Crawford. Megan also alleged Prince was responsible for conducting an anti-Stallion smear campaign.
Crawford denied Meg's allegations. The former Major League Baseball player said, "It's a whole lie. Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that's crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give."
J. Prince has now also addressed the ongoing legal battle by posting a lengthy statement on Instagram. He stated that Megan's lawsuit is "wrapped around lies and stupidity." The Art & Science of Respect author suggested that Jay-Z's Roc Nation - which is Megan Thee Stallion's current management team - was engaging in "culture vulture" techniques in order to poach the rising talent from 1501.
Prince wrote:
BREAKING NEWS ALERT‼️ Houston we have a problem Megan, along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone get this sh*t straight. Now let’s deal with the root of this issue. The root is a familiar one for me coming from a successful independent record labels perspective. We as independent record labels make many sacrifices along with our artists. After we do all the hard work together with artists, it’s a known fact that major record labels and established managers attempt to poach the fruits of our labor. One of the first things they do is criticize the deal that raised that artist from the dead. These record labels and managers don’t want sh*t to do with these artists until the hard work, risk, sacrifices, and resources have been spent by the little guys. This is the same technique of the culture vultures. I didn’t allow this to happen to me when New York and LA record labels attempted to take my artists- so they labeled me as malicious for fighting back. I didn’t allow it then so I damn sure ain’t gonna allow it to happen to 1501 Records or any of the other independent record labels that I’m associated with. For the record we have no problem with negotiating with Megan but we do have a problem with dictators. I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions. I don’t think Jay Z is aware of this but only time will tell. Megan even though she signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me... I understand how lawyers brainwash artist to milk them of funds in lawsuits that they know they can’t win. Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction. Any artist in the music industry will testify that a 40% profit share is a great deal especially for an unestablished artist that til this day has never delivered an album. To end this I give credit to where credit is due. Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal. I extended my hand to meet with Megan, T Farris, and team personally for further negotiations. Unfortunately it never happened even though we’re all in Houston, because she’s being controlled by the very people who started this sh*t. The homie Carl was an angel in Megan’s eyes when he was spending hundreds of thousands investing in her career. Now that he’s helped her become a successful artist she stopped paying him his percentage and views him as the devil. I’m glad money don’t make me. I make money.