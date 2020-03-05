J. Prince Responds To Being Named In Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label

"Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction."

(AllHipHop News) The drama surrounding Megan "Thee Stallion" Pete versus 1501 Certified Entertainment does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Meg filed a lawsuit against the record label, claiming Carl Crawford's company owes her unpaid profits and attempted to bar her from releasing music.

While he was not named as a defendant, James "J." Prince was cited in Pete's suit. The Rap-A-Lot Records founder is accused of using "strong-armed intimidation tactics" against individuals in the industry on behalf of Crawford. Megan also alleged Prince was responsible for conducting an anti-Stallion smear campaign.

Crawford denied Meg's allegations. The former Major League Baseball player said, "It's a whole lie. Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that's crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give."

J. Prince has now also addressed the ongoing legal battle by posting a lengthy statement on Instagram. He stated that Megan's lawsuit is "wrapped around lies and stupidity." The Art & Science of Respect author suggested that Jay-Z's Roc Nation - which is Megan Thee Stallion's current management team - was engaging in "culture vulture" techniques in order to poach the rising talent from 1501.

Prince wrote: