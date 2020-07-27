AllHipHop
Ja Rule Claps Back At ESPN For Posting Viral Halftime Show Clip

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The man born Jeffrey Atkins originally "cursed" the T-Wolves for mocking him.

(AllHipHop News) Last year, Ja Rule was once again the butt of social media jokes when the Queens-raised rapper experienced an awkward moment in Wisconsin. He was tapped to provide the halftime entertainment, but the initial audience reaction was not quite what Ja was expecting. 

The performance at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks game went viral at the time. Before his set began, Ja asked the crowd if they were ready. When he was met with mostly silence, the "Livin' It Up" hitmaker responded, “I guess not."

On Sunday morning, ESPN's verified Twitter account decided to resurrect the clip from Milwaukee with a caption that read, "Never forget this Ja Rule moment 😂." The 44-year-old entertainer apparently took issue with the tweet.

"Very disappointed to see how UNPROFESSIONAL and DISRESPECTFUL @espn is allowing their social team to be if [you're] not holding them accountable that means you’re complicit with oblivious slander and defamation to your 35 million plus audience... Duly noted... #ICONN," posted Ja on Sunday afternoon.

