Ja Rule, Doug E. Fresh & More To Take Part In SohoMuse's Black Lives Matter Virtual Event

Police accountability, activism, and racism in the entertainment industry are some of the topics that will be discussed.

(AllHipHop News) SohoMuse announced its first virtual entertainment event dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. Music producer Zeke Thomas will host the four-day series from August 10- August 14.

Guests include Hip Hop acts Ja Rule, Doug E. Fresh, and Vin Rock of Naughty by Nature. NBA legend Isiah Thomas, TV/radio personality Downtown Julie Brown, and TV personality Natasha Parker have also been listed a part of the lineup.

“Over the past few months, the entertainment industry has come together vigorously to keep our community moving forward even through hardships and economic downfall,” said Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, founder of SohoMuse.

Vanderbilt-Costi continues, "At this incredibly moving time in our country, I am thrilled to be able to work alongside some of the top talent and activists across the entertainment industry, and provide them with a platform to have real conversations in front of their fans and the SohoMuse community, around the Black Lives Matter movement and the entertainment industry.”

To register for SohoMuse's conversations on Black Lives Matter series register at viewstub.com. Check out the event's daily schedule and panel topics below.

Monday, August 10 at 7 pm ET

Topic: BLM & The Entertainment Industry

Featuring Isiah Thomas, and SohoMuse Co-Founder Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin

Tuesday, August 11 at 7 pm ET

Topic: Police Accountability and Brutality in the Modern Era

Featuring Naughty by Nature, Ja Rule, Jimmy Dennis, Tarralyn Ramsey

Wednesday, August 12 at 7 pm ET

Topic: Activism and How to Take a Stance in the Internet Age

Featuring Niko Brim, Lori Rose Benson, Natasha Parker, Charise Frazier, Ms. Opal Lee, Cole Brown, Konowani Fidel, Stephanie Humphrey

Thursday, August 13 at 7 pm ET