Ja Rule Drops An Ode To Disastrous Fyre Festival

(AllHipHop News) Ja Rule will never live out his ties to the catastrophic Fyre Festival.

Most recently, AllHipHop broke the news that Ja Rule, born Jeffrey Atkins, was cleared in a $100 million lawsuit brought by upset Fyre Festival attendees.

Thank goodness because Ja and Fyre Fest chief marketing officer Grant Margolin has officially been dropped from the case, which continues on with the rest of the parties involved.

Now, the New York rapper makes light of the situation in the best way possible.

Piggybacking off the publicity he earned from the festival’s name being dragged, he shares a new song to his fans.

On IG TV, the titles are “FYRE,” an acronym standing for “For Your Real Entertainment.”

In his raps, Ja proceeds to drop multiple references to the characters and other facts about the doomed festival, over the instrumental of Doug E Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew’s song “The Show” from 1985.

Back in October, Ja revealed he has a new album in the works titled 12.Twelve.XII, which was supposed to be released on December 12th.

Obviously, that did not play out. In a new Instagram post, he writes in the caption: “New album release date LEAP YEAR.”