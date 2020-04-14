Ja Rule Is Providing Face Masks To New York Homeless

Ja Rule is donating some masks from his new line to the homeless population of New York.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Ja Rule is using his new line of fashionable face masks to help provide New York City's homeless population with the protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Always On Time" hitmaker has added his own designs to his Iconn brand, and reveals he has already given out 3,000 units to those living on the streets of the Big Apple, after federal authorities at America's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of cloth face coverings in public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ja Rule has teamed up with David Prince of Prince Management and officials at charity group Knock, Knock Give a Sock to donate the masks.

"Unfortunately masks are going to be a new way of life," he told the New York Post's Page Six. "The homeless population are people we often forget about. These are the people who can't stay home and social distance. But they are part of our society."

He is also selling them online for $20 each, with one mask donated to those in need for every item sold.

Explaining how the design idea came about, he said, "I wear a mask every day - that's why I want to make something cool, because the one I had looked whack (bad). I needed something to go with my 'fit (outfit). So I'm gonna have fun with it."