Ja Rule Launches His Own Brand Of Face Masks During Pandemic

Fatima Barrie

Ja Rule is helping communities in need with face masks.

(AllHipHop News) Ja Rule has announced the launch of new face masks during the COVID-19 crisis.

An Iconn and NY Stars collaboration, the face masks come in two unique designs and are made of 100% cotton.

According to Ja, the masks are also certified Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, which tests for harmful substances. They are not only washable and adjustable, but they also protect against bacteria from entering.

For every purchase, a portion will go towards the CDP COVID-19 response fund, which supports nonprofit organizations that cater to underserved communities, healthcare workers, and hygiene promotion activities.

Ja Rule shared that they will also be donating thousands of masks.

“As a community we all have to do our part so I created something a little more stylish to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through my company Iconn we will be donating thousands of mask for those in need... stay safe stay home!!! #Iconn,” the rapper stated in the caption. Check out the masks down below, including a spray test demonstration.

