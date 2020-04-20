Ja Rule On Possible 'Verzuz' Battle With 50 Cent: I Would Never Want To Disrespect The Culture

The two Queens, New York natives have been beefing for decades.

(AllHipHop News) Will they ever actually go head-to-head on Instagram Live? That is the question a lot of Hip Hop fans were asking about a potential hits-for-hits battle between longtime rivals Ja Rule and 50 Cent.

Last week, Ja seemed interested in facing his nemesis as part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series. However, 50 laughed off the idea by posting on Instagram, "Who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL."

Hot 97's Lisa Evers spoke to Ja Rule about a potential Instagram Live competition against 50 Cent. The "Put It on Me" hitmaker seemed to back away from the idea of clashing musically with the G-Unit leader as part of Swizz and Timbo's ongoing IG battle presentations.

"I never back down from a battle. I love it. My catalog speaks for itself. I have a great catalog. It would be dope for Hip Hop. It would be fun, and it’s for the culture," said Ja. "Verzuz is about love and respect for each other’s catalog, and what you’ve done for music, and what you contributed."

Ja continued, "I don't know if me and him can do that because we're oil and water. I don't know if that would work. Just for respect of the culture, I would never want to disrespect the culture and let me and his little thing get into the love and respect of what Versuz has brought to the culture, for artists' catalog and the artistry. I would never want to tarnish that or mess that up."