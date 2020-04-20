AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ja Rule On Possible 'Verzuz' Battle With 50 Cent: I Would Never Want To Disrespect The Culture

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The two Queens, New York natives have been beefing for decades.

(AllHipHop News) Will they ever actually go head-to-head on Instagram Live? That is the question a lot of Hip Hop fans were asking about a potential hits-for-hits battle between longtime rivals Ja Rule and 50 Cent.

Last week, Ja seemed interested in facing his nemesis as part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series. However, 50 laughed off the idea by posting on Instagram, "Who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL."

Hot 97's Lisa Evers spoke to Ja Rule about a potential Instagram Live competition against 50 Cent. The "Put It on Me" hitmaker seemed to back away from the idea of clashing musically with the G-Unit leader as part of Swizz and Timbo's ongoing IG battle presentations.

"I never back down from a battle. I love it. My catalog speaks for itself. I have a great catalog. It would be dope for Hip Hop. It would be fun, and it’s for the culture," said Ja. "Verzuz is about love and respect for each other’s catalog, and what you’ve done for music, and what you contributed."

Ja continued, "I don't know if me and him can do that because we're oil and water. I don't know if that would work. Just for respect of the culture, I would never want to disrespect the culture and let me and his little thing get into the love and respect of what Versuz has brought to the culture, for artists' catalog and the artistry. I would never want to tarnish that or mess that up." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z And Timbaland Beat 81-Year-Old Musician In $2 Million Sample Battle

Jay-Z and Timbaland defeated an 81-year-old musician in court, who claimed Timbo stole one of his songs and used it in tracks for Jay-Z and Ginuwine.

Nolan Strong

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

Ogdmv

Wiz Khalifa Drops 'The Saga of Wiz Khalifa' EP Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Logic & More

The "High Today" spitter is set to take part in the “Higher Together" livestream.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Police Make Arrests And Issue Summons To 60 People Over Rap Video Shoot In Brooklyn

A rap video turned party was raided by police on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Fatima Barrie

by

Sin_bk

The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Holds On To No. 1 For A Fourth Consecutive Week

Tory Lanez scores his fifth straight Top 5 project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Swizz Beatz Announces Teddy Riley Versus Babyface Battle Rematch

"Less will be more & sounds will be fixed🙏🏽 Sound checks done 🙌🏽."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Akon Offers Unwavering Support For Tekashi 6ix9ine

2020 has been full of surprises, including Akon’s unwavering support of Tekashi 6ix9ine

Fatima Barrie

by

illseed

Young Chop Has Been Arrested, But Why?

Young Chop was arrested but what did he did he do?

illseed

by

Sin_bk

French Montana Predicts Some Rappers Will Have “Garage Auctions”

French Montana says some rappers are going to go broke because of the pandemic.

Fatima Barrie

by

moose489

Game Doubles Down On Vow To Ignore $7 Million Judgment

Rap star Game has taken to Instagram to trash the woman who won a $7 million judgment against him

Fatima Barrie

by

skylanorah