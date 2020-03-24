AllHipHop
Ja Rule Remembers Queens Basketball Hero Dave Edwards, Victim Of The Coronavirus

Kershaw St. Jawnson

On his Instagram, Ja Rule shared words of bereavement and disbelief to his fans, as he mourned the sudden death of Queens basketball legend Dave Edwards.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Ja Rule took to social media to give a touching tribute to an athlete who succumbed to the deadly coronavirus.

On his Instagram, Ja shared words of bereavement and disbelief, as he mourned the sudden death of Queens basketball legend Dave Edwards.

Dave Edwards played varsity for Andrew Jackson High School (alma mater to rap superstars like LL Cool J, 50 Cent, and DJ Jam Master Jay) in Queens, proving that the school was a breeding ground for greats.

He also played in college for Georgetown and Texas A&M.

As a Queen native, Ja Rule looked up to Dave Edwards and even wore his team jersey. The Murda Inc. rapper posted:

“Damn this corona virus is serious taking the lives of ppl who would of lived many years with a great quality of life with these so called underlying conditions... I looked up to Dave as a ball player I wore #10 cause Dave wore 10 and was a lil nigga averaging 40 at Jackson high school...

Edwards was a formidable player in college also.

As a starter at Texas A&M, he proved the Queens ain’t never been nothing to f##k with. In the 93-94 season, he personally led the Southwest Conference with 265 assists.

On Monday evening, his former teammate Charles Henderson shared the news about his passing on Facebook.

“Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place.” Henderson said on the social media platform.

“This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I’ve ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned a how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity. Will also remember the 4 years we were together after you transferred from Georgetown to Texas A&M. RIP Dave Boogie!!!!” 

