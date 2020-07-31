Ja Rule Wants Heads To Roll At ESPN Over Tweet

Ja Rule is sick and tired of being the butt of jokes on the internet, and now he's taking on ESPN for clowning him.

The "Always On Time" hitmaker was left far from impressed on Sunday after viral video footage of Ja Rule struggling to hype up the crowd at a 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) halftime show performance was reposted on the official Twitter account of the U.S. sports network.

The incident, which took place during a Milwaukee Bucks game in Wisconsin, featured Ja Rule asking the crowd, "Are you ready? Are you ready?" - only to be met with an embarrassing silence, prompting him to quip, "I guess not", as he launched into his set.

"Never forget this Ja Rule moment," read the caption on the weekend ESPN Twitter post.

It's not known why the person behind the tweet decided to revisit the 17-month-old incident, but Ja Rule made it clear he wasn't happy as he responded to the jibe.

"I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it's very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture," he vented. "Whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED."

Ja Rule, who again blamed a technical issue for the lack of crowd noise on camera, has yet to receive a response from network bosses.