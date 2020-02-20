AllHipHop
Jabbawockeez Announce 10th Anniversary Las Vegas Production 'Timeless'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Find out how you can see the iconic masked men in Sin City.

(AllHipHop News) The Jabbawockeez became "America's Best Dance Crew" in 2008 after winning season one of the MTV series Randy Jackson Presents America’s Best Dance Crew. The California-bred collective is now one of the most famous Hip Hop dance crews in the world. 

Jabbawockeez is entering the 2020 decade with a new Las Vegas engagement titled TIMELESS. The dancers' fourth stage production is a celebration of the ten-year relationship between Jabbawockeez and MGM Resorts that began in 2010 with their first show MUS.I.C (MGM Grand and Monte Carlo). 

TIMELESS also follows Jabbawockeez's PRISM (Luxor) in 2013 and JREAMZ (MGM Grand) in 2015. The latest show will take place inside the refreshed Jabbawockeez Theater at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Co-founder Joe “Punkee” Larot says, “We are extremely proud and excited to announce our newest show TIMELESS at MGM Grand."

Fellow co-founder Kevin “KB” Brewer adds, “Our generation in dance was a golden one and this show reflects our appreciation for the music that was popular during our rise to success. We put a good mix of some classics and a taste of the future to create an experience for our audiences that is reminiscent of our time on ABDC. Both our veteran and new fans alike will feel inspired by the show’s energetic party vibe, humor, loveable characters, and awesome production elements!” 

TIMELESS premieres March 6 with performances scheduled for Sundays and Mondays at 7 pm as well as Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Beginning April 1, TIMELESS will be performed nightly at 7 pm with additional 9:30 pm performances Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are available for purchase at JBWKZ.com.

Jabbawockeez recently showed up in DaBaby's 170 million-viewed "Bop" music video. Plus, they backed the North Carolina rapper during his 2019 performance of the Kirk track on Saturday Night Live. Over the past two decades, Jabbawockeez performed across the globe in numerous events, competitions, and concerts.

