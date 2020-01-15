Jackée Harry Trolls Ja Rule For Saying Social Media Is For Clowns

(AllHipHop News) It looks like Ja Rule will never be able to live down his involvement in the Fyre Festival. Three years after the highly-publicized fest fell apart in The Bahamas, Ja is still being trolled about the disastrous music event.

Yesterday, the New York-bred rapper attempted to promote his association with the tax preparation company Value Tax on Twitter. He then became a trending topic after other users began reminding Ja that he was sentenced to a 28-month prison sentence for tax evasion and he was associated with the Fyre Festival failure.

At first, Ja Rule seemed to take the jokes in stride, but he later started slamming social media in general. He even accused people of following celebrities on the platform only because they are desperate to live the lives of famous people.

"Social media is for clowns... if all the celebs left social media there would be no more social media!!!" posted Ja in a now-deleted tweet. He also wrote, "Y’all been hating on me since 03... I ain’t stop getting money yet lol I’m good!!!"

Veteran actress/comedian Jackée Harry responded to the 43-year-old Queens native by taking a shot at Ja's "Fyrey" past. The Emmy winner tweeted, "If all the celebs left social media who would promote fraudulent music festivals?" Jackée's tweet collected more than 16,000 likes.