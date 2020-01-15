AllHipHop
Login

Jackée Harry Trolls Ja Rule For Saying Social Media Is For Clowns

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The star of '227' and 'Sister, Sister' has a question for the "Always on Time" performer.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like Ja Rule will never be able to live down his involvement in the Fyre Festival. Three years after the highly-publicized fest fell apart in The Bahamas, Ja is still being trolled about the disastrous music event.

Yesterday, the New York-bred rapper attempted to promote his association with the tax preparation company Value Tax on Twitter. He then became a trending topic after other users began reminding Ja that he was sentenced to a 28-month prison sentence for tax evasion and he was associated with the Fyre Festival failure.

At first, Ja Rule seemed to take the jokes in stride, but he later started slamming social media in general. He even accused people of following celebrities on the platform only because they are desperate to live the lives of famous people.

"Social media is for clowns... if all the celebs left social media there would be no more social media!!!" posted Ja in a now-deleted tweet. He also wrote, "Y’all been hating on me since 03... I ain’t stop getting money yet lol I’m good!!!"

Veteran actress/comedian Jackée Harry responded to the 43-year-old Queens native by taking a shot at Ja's "Fyrey" past. The Emmy winner tweeted, "If all the celebs left social media who would promote fraudulent music festivals?" Jackée's tweet collected more than 16,000 likes.

Future And Drake Planning Merch Line Inspired By Hit Video "Life Is Good"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Nipseyclassuc
NipseyclassucCheck this out.. https://topcitysound.com/lil-wayne-playoff-ft-poppy-h-corey-henry-the-treme-funktet/
Cardi B Engages In Gun Reform Debate On Social Media
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI like it.. Go for the goal https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
50 Cent's "Third Son" Sues Department Of Education Over Ruthless Bullying
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBFuck bullying https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Azriel Clary Excited To Reunite With Family After Being Freed From The Clutches Of R. Kelly
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBMannn I guess https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866
Bernie Sanders Supports Cardi B Becoming A Politician
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeHe's only giving back the energy he got.. …
Timbaland Says God Has Him "Under Construction"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBGod's plan https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhen Trick gets clean someone needs to have him look in the mirror so he can go kick his barber's ass!
Lakeith Stanfield Talks Wanting To Create His Own Joker Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBUmmm I'm good on that https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Cardi B. And Nicki Minaj Going Into The Trap Museum Together
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBI hope cooler heads prevail https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-turned-me-into-a-druggie/1487290413?i=1487290866 …
Cashout Ace Family Goes Into Hiding After Rapper Is Shot In The Head
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotwtf you talking bout he's throwing up gang signs through the whole video