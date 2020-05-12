Jack Dorsey Donates $10 Million To Meek Mill & Jay-Z's REFORM Alliance COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The collective is asking the public to #AnswerTheirCall.

(AllHipHop News) "$10mm to @REFORM Alliance to get PPE to every prison and jail in America, all towards their mission of reforming the criminal justice system. Watch this and #AnswerTheirCall,' tweeted Jack Dorsey on Monday.

The Twitter CEO is reinforcing the nonprofit organization in delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to individuals at risk of contracting coronavirus inside penitentiaries. Many correctional facilities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of the top 10 COVID-19 hotspots in the US, 8 are linked to prisons and jails. The goal is to help ensure the incarcerated population, correctional officers, healthcare workers, & personnel working state, federal, & private facilities are protected from COVID-19 exposure," posted Dorsey.

The founder of Square also teamed with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation and Big Sean's Sean Anderson Foundation to donate $3.2 Million in COVID-19 response grants to organizations in Michigan. Plus, Dorsey and Rihanna donated $4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to assist domestic violence victims affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, REFORM Alliance released a public service announcement featuring 20 people discussing what they will do once the coronavirus quarantine is over. The 73-second clip also offers testimonies from callers facing the heath scare from behind bars.

Hip Hop artist Robert "Meek Mill" Williams serves as one of the Co-Chairs for the REFORM Alliance along with Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin. Billionaire Hip Hop mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter is among the Founding Partners. CNN political contributor Van Jones is the CEO of REFORM.

“This generous donation from Jack and #startsmall is an absolute game-changer,” said Jones. “Not only will this gift help us protect millions from the threat of COVID-19, but this level of support from a tech titan marks a turning point for the criminal justice reform movement. It’s truly an honor to call Jack an ally in this fight, be able to provide masks to every prison in America and potentially save tens of thousands of lives."