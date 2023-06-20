Jack Harlow Names His Favorite Hip Hop Albums

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “First Class” hitmaker shouts out The Cool Kids.

Louisville-bred entertainer Jack Harlow released his third studio album, Jackman, on April 28. The 25-year-old rapper/actor drew musical inspiration from legendary emcees.

Jack Harlow appeared on a recent episode of the Rap Radar podcast. While speaking with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller, the Generation Now recording artist reflected on some of his favorite Hip Hop projects.

“Late Registration, Aquemini, Nothing Was The Same,” expressed Jack Harlow. He continued, “I love The Blueprint. You know what album I love? When Fish Ride Bicycles by The Cool Kids… and The Bake Sale by Cool Kids. Cool Kids give me all that bounce and tempo that I like.”

OutKast’s Aquemini arrived in 1998. Three years later saw the release of The Blueprint by Jay-Z. Kanye West dropped Late Registration in 2005. Drake’s Nothing Was The Same made its way to stores in 2013.

The Cool Kids presented their debut studio LP, When Fish Ride Bicycles, in 2011. Illinois native Sir Michael Rocks and Michigan native Chuck Inglish preceded that effort with 2008’s The Bake Sale EP. Both projects made it onto the Billboard 200 chart.

Jack Harlow’s Jackman debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. 2020’s Platinum-certified Thats What They All Say (No. 5) and 2022’s Gold-certified Come Home the Kids Miss You (No. 3) both made it into the Top 10 as well.

In addition, Jack Harlow recently made his feature film acting debut in the 2023 remake of White Men Can’t Jump. The movie premiered on Hulu in May. Director Charles “Calmatic” Kidd II suggested Harlow could be a successful Hip Hop star-turned-Hollywood star like Mark “Marky Mark” Wahlberg.