Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" & Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo" Break Into The Top 10

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch reclaim the chart throne.

(AllHipHop News) Two of rap's younger representatives are experiencing a high level of commerical success at the moment. Billboard released its latest Hot 100 chart, and two new songs have climbed into the Top 10.

Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" jumped from #18 to #8. Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo" ascended from #11 to #9. This is the first time both artists have made it into the Top 10 region of the Hot 100.

Lathan Moses Stanley Echols is just 18 years old. The 2019 XXL Freshman Class member released the Certified Hitmaker album in 2019. 22-year-old Jackman Thomas Harlow let loose the Sweet Action EP in March. He recently dropped the "Whats Poppin" remix featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne.

DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch returned to #1 after 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's former chart-topper "Trollz" suffered a historic collapse. Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" featuring Beyoncé (#2) and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (#3) round out the Top 3.

After making his initial Top 10 earlier this month, SAINt JHN's "Roses" hit the Hot 100's Top 5 at #4. Justin Bieber's "Intention" featuring Quavo (#5), Doja Cat's "Say So" (#6), Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" (#7), and Post Malone's "Circles" (#10) are also among the 10 most popular singles in America.