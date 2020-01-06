JackBoys & Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Compilation Debuts At No. 1

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack crew have the first Hip Hop project to go #1 in the 2020 decade. The 7-track Jackboys compilation opened in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart dated January 11.

Jackboys amassed 154,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. Scott, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and Chase B's joint effort accumulated 97.1 million on-demand audio streams in its initial seven days.

Rosalía, Lil Baby, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug, and Pop Smoke also make guest appearances on Jackboys. "Out West" featuring Young Thug (#6) and "Highest In The Room (Remix)" featuring Rosalía & Lil Baby (#10) premiered in the Top 10 of Spotify's US Top 200 weekly chart.

Travis Scott now has three No. 1 entries on the Billboard 200. The Houston-bred performer also led that tally with the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight album in 2016 and the Grammy-nominated Astroworld album in 2018.