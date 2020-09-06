AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Jacob Blake Breaks Silence From Hospital Bed; Speaks On Kenosha Shooting

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jacob Blake's shooting at the hands of cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin has caused world-wide outrage. Thankfully, he is still alive to make a statement.

(AllHipHop News) So many people have been protesting the police-involved assault on Jacob Blake, celebrating that he is still alive but curious to hear from him directly.

Thanks to his attorney, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, an updated video was posted over the weekend that shared with the world his health status.

It was nothing too detailed, but choc-full with an appreciation for life.

Jacob Blake is now paralyzed from his waist down. From his hospital bed, he briefly, he spoke his truth to the public.

“I just want to say … that there is a lot more life to live out here. Your life, your legs … can be taken from you like this (snap)," Jacob Blake said. He then described his new reality after being shot in the back seven times by officer Rusten Sheskey on August 23rd.

“I got staples in my back. [I got] staples in my damn stomach. You do not want to have to deal with this s##t. Every 24 hours there is nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side-to-side. It hurts to eat.”

His last message was urged people to change their lives, band together, and “make some money” in efforts to make “everything easier for people out here.”

While people are focusing on the thread of gratitude in his remarks, what’s more remarkable is the sense of urgency that he punctuated his final words with" “there's so much time has been [already] wasted.”

Now...What are you going to do?

You can contribute to his GoFundMe page, which has already raised $2,239,580 out of the $3,000,000 being raised.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

kayleebrown402

Phora's Management Issues A Statement On Rapper's Mental Health

Thankfully, Phora is still alive but he's struggling mentally, according to his management.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Jojomes

Nelly Hits "Dancing with the Stars" With "Tiger King" Star Carole Baskin And Other Celebs

Rapper Nelly is going to be on prime-time TV this fall on the new season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

R. Kelly's Jail-House Attacker Says Feds Set Up The Assault

The man who assaulted R. Kelly in his jail cell claims the government set up the assault on the disgraced R&B singer.

AllHipHop Staff

Director Explains Why Kanye West Wanted Kim To Give Birth To Kylie In Video

Rap star Kanye West once produced a video for a cool million, to show Kim Kardashian giving birth to Kylie Jenner!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mimi1023

Black Lives Matter Protesters Allege Brutality And Unjust Arrests In Tallahassee, FL

100 BLM protesters were arrested and brutalized according to witnesses.

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Boosie Launches Campaign To Free Bill Cosby

Boosie believes Bill Cosby was railroaded and wants the comedian freed from prison immediately.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

omg007

Kodak Black Says C.O.'s Are Preventing Him From Seeing A Rabbi & Reading The Torah

Rapper Kodak Black believes his religious freedoms are being trampled on while he's locked up.

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre Accused Of Violence In All Out "War" With Estranged Wife

Dr. Dre's high stakes divorce with his estranged wife has become increasingly bitter as the couple fights over an $800 million fortune.

Kershaw St. Jawnson