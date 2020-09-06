Jacob Blake Breaks Silence From Hospital Bed; Speaks On Kenosha Shooting

Jacob Blake's shooting at the hands of cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin has caused world-wide outrage. Thankfully, he is still alive to make a statement.

(AllHipHop News) So many people have been protesting the police-involved assault on Jacob Blake, celebrating that he is still alive but curious to hear from him directly.

Thanks to his attorney, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, an updated video was posted over the weekend that shared with the world his health status.

It was nothing too detailed, but choc-full with an appreciation for life.

Jacob Blake is now paralyzed from his waist down. From his hospital bed, he briefly, he spoke his truth to the public.

“I just want to say … that there is a lot more life to live out here. Your life, your legs … can be taken from you like this (snap)," Jacob Blake said. He then described his new reality after being shot in the back seven times by officer Rusten Sheskey on August 23rd.

“I got staples in my back. [I got] staples in my damn stomach. You do not want to have to deal with this s##t. Every 24 hours there is nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side-to-side. It hurts to eat.”

His last message was urged people to change their lives, band together, and “make some money” in efforts to make “everything easier for people out here.”

While people are focusing on the thread of gratitude in his remarks, what’s more remarkable is the sense of urgency that he punctuated his final words with" “there's so much time has been [already] wasted.”

Now...What are you going to do?

You can contribute to his GoFundMe page, which has already raised $2,239,580 out of the $3,000,000 being raised.