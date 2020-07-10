Jada Pinkett Admits To Affair With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Red Table Talk podcast to set the record straight about her relationship with August Alsina.

(AllHipHop News) August Alsina has been vindicated.

After a few weeks of being questioned and dragged by the internet over his sensational claim that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith during an interview on Angela Yee's podcast.

And now the truth has finally come out.

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the singer's revelation that she had a long-running affair with August during an interview with her own husband Will Smith!

The conversation took place on her Red Table Talk podcast and she admitted she started sleeping with August Alsina in 2015.

The affair started after she met August through her son Jaden, and started to mentor him in an attempt to help him with his mental health.

"As time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Jada admitted.

For years, people speculated that the couple had an open marriage, which they have both previously denied in the past.

Jada blasted reports that Will had given her "permission" to have an affair with August. She said the relationship started when she was separated from Will Smith.

But apparently August did talk to Will before their relationship started.

"One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself...it was a relationship absolutely."

Will said they sat down to break the silence over the media speculation and inaccurate reports.

Both Will and Jada admitted they were in a new special place in their relationship.

"I'm grateful for the journey that you and I've had together. Because I feel like there are a lot of couples who go through those periods, separate and think its over," Jada said.