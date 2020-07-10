AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jada Pinkett Admits To Affair With August Alsina

AllHipHop Staff

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Red Table Talk podcast to set the record straight about her relationship with August Alsina.

(AllHipHop News) August Alsina has been vindicated.

After a few weeks of being questioned and dragged by the internet over his sensational claim that he had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith during an interview on Angela Yee's podcast.

And now the truth has finally come out.

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the singer's revelation that she had a long-running affair with August during an interview with her own husband Will Smith!

The conversation took place on her Red Table Talk podcast and she admitted she started sleeping with August Alsina in 2015.

The affair started after she met August through her son Jaden, and started to mentor him in an attempt to help him with his mental health.

"As time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Jada admitted.

For years, people speculated that the couple had an open marriage, which they have both previously denied in the past.

Jada blasted reports that Will had given her "permission" to have an affair with August. She said the relationship started when she was separated from Will Smith.

But apparently August did talk to Will before their relationship started.

"One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself...it was a relationship absolutely."

Will said they sat down to break the silence over the media speculation and inaccurate reports.

Both Will and Jada admitted they were in a new special place in their relationship.

"I'm grateful for the journey that you and I've had together. Because I feel like there are a lot of couples who go through those periods, separate and think its over," Jada said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Honors Colin Kaepernick In "Swag" Music Video

Snoop Dogg and Tyga make cameos in the clip.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Police Confirm Social Media Posts Led Killers To Pop Smoke

Police reveal the dubious plot that led to Pop Smoke's death in Los Angeles.

AllHipHop Staff

Streams For Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, N.W.A & Killer Mike Songs Skyrocket After George Floyd's Death

Sam Cooke's signature song from 1964 also became a favorite as #BlackLivesMatter protesters took to the streets across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Lil Nas X Expands Power With Recording Academy Membership

Lil Nas X has joined the Recording Academy in order to diversify the organization's membership.

AllHipHop Staff

Eminem Blasts Drew Brees On Kid Cudi's "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady"

The 'Music to Be Murdered By' creator also raps about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Crunchyroll To Launch Anime-Inspired Streetwear Collection

Check out the pieces featured in the Hot Girl's exclusive line.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Leaked Kanye West Freestyles Set Off Worries About Rapper's Health

Forbes magazine scored an interview with Kanye West, which has people questioning his sanity again.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Lands Atop The 2020 Mid-Year Albums Chart

Hip Hop and R&B dominated the first half of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Inks Deal To Take Italian Soccer Club AC Milan To Another Level

Jay-Z is about to take over soccer in Europe, with his new deal between roc nation and AC Milan.

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. & 50 Cent Accuse Each Other Of Being A Snitch

Tip is still calling out the "bully" to accept a hits-for-hits faceoff.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357