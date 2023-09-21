Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Throwback Video Of Her Lip-Syncing A Will Smith Song With 2Pac

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined.”

Yesterday was not Thursday, but Jada Pinkett Smith still wanted to upload a couple of throwback posts on Instagram. The veteran actress shared old footage of herself with the late Tupac Shakur (aka 2Pac).

Before starring in movies such as Set It Off and Girls Trip, Jada Pinkett Smith attended the same Maryland high school as 2Pac in the late 1980s. The two future stars became friends at the Baltimore School for the Arts.

Pinkett Smith eventually married another rapper/actor. After reportedly meeting on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the former A Different World actress wed Philadephia-bred entertainer Will Smith (aka The Fresh Prince) in 1997.

This week, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a pre-1990s era video on social media that included an appearance by 2Pac and a song by Will Smith. The Instagram clip featured Jada and Pac performing one of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s biggest hits from 1988.

“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined,” wrote Jada Pinkett Smith in her Instagram caption.

She also added, “And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together. Pac and I lip-syncing ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’ by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

Jada Pinkett Smith and 2Pac’s friendship extended beyond their days as high school students. Pac made a guest appearance on a Season 6 episode of A Different World in 1993. Shakur played Piccolo opposite Pinkett Smith’s Lena James character.