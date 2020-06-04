Jada Pinkett Smith Explains How She Kept From Dying Growing Up

Jada got real during a conversation with actress Lauren London about gun violence.

(AllHipHop News) Jada Pinkett Smith can't settle in new places until she knows where the exits are.

During a "Red Table Talk" chat with slain Nipsey Hussle's partner on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, the actress revealed she grew up in Maryland making sure she always knew how to avoid violence because she was surrounded by a dark gun culture.

"You were putting your life on the line! You knew where the exit was," she said. "Something can jump off.

"You just get used to figuring out how to keep yourself safe in these environments and I try to tell people all the time, most of us grow up in war zones."

Meanwhile, London revealed she is still struggling to come to terms with Nipsey's death over a year ago.

"Trauma feels so lonely," she shared.

Hussle was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March 2019.