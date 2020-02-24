AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jada Pinkett Smith Fans Divided Over Snoop Dogg's Red Table Talk

AllHipHop Staff

Jada Pinkett Smith's Twitter exploded when her fans found out Snoop Dogg was coming on "Red Table Talk" to discuss his controversial comments about Gayle King.

(AllHipHop News) Jada Pinkett Smith was upset when her friend Snoop Dogg attacked news anchor Gayle King for asking questions about the late Kobe Bryant's rape trial in an interview.

The rapper raged, "How dare you try to tarnish my motherf##king homeboy's reputation... Respect the family and back off, b##ch, before we come get you."

He has since said sorry to King for calling her out over her chat with Bryant's pal Lisa Leslie, and she has accepted his apology, but Jada has now taken aim at Snoop in a new face-to-face chat, which will air on her Red Table Talk show on Wednesday.

"When you first came out and you said what you said, my heart dropped," the actress told Snoop. "I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me.

"I was like, 'Oh no, Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from (daughter) Willow, away from my mother'.

"I was like... 'If this is what's happening,' I was like, 'Not Snoop!' That's one of the reasons I felt like I really wanted to have the conversation with you in the spirit of healing."

Snoop has confessed he "overreacted" to King's interview following the death of his friend and hero in a helicopter crash last month.

The rapper's appearance on the Red Table Talk has sparked an intense back and forth on Twitter between supporters of Snoop Dogg and those who back Gayle King.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offset & FaZe Clan Donate $50,000 To The American Cancer Society

Plus, the rapper/gamer's Call of Duty League team picks up a big win in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rapper Tierra Whack Donates $100,000 To Philly Schools

Tierra Whack returned to her hometown of Philadelphia bearing gifts - $100,000 worth, to be exact.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Cop Tied To 6ix9ine & Nine Trey Gangstas Ordered to Court For Sentencing

The NYPD Sergeant exposed during Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial will be sentenced to prison for helping the gang distribute heroin in Brooklyn.

Nolan Strong

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

KINGMufasa

G Herbo Discusses Attending Therapy To Address His PTSD Diagnosis

The "Shooter" spitter is speaking out about dealing with posttraumatic stress disorder.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Daughter And Checks Homophobes

Cardi B aggressively defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

AllHipHop Staff

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 6 New Felonies

The disgraced, former star of "Empire" was in court today after he was charged with six more felonies, for allegedly faking a hate crime against himself in Chicago.

AllHipHop Staff

Is Lizzo Set To Release A Thong Line With Tommy Hilfiger?

After mastering music, it looks like the Detroit-born entertainer is ready to move into making unmentionables.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

'A Celebration Of Life For Kobe And Gianna Bryant' Memorial Service To Stream Live

Find out how you can view the commemorative public event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

2020 NAACP Image Awards Crown Lizzo & Beyoncé As The Night's Big Winners

Rihanna was present to accept a Special Award.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)