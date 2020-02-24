Jada Pinkett Smith Fans Divided Over Snoop Dogg's Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith's Twitter exploded when her fans found out Snoop Dogg was coming on "Red Table Talk" to discuss his controversial comments about Gayle King.

(AllHipHop News) Jada Pinkett Smith was upset when her friend Snoop Dogg attacked news anchor Gayle King for asking questions about the late Kobe Bryant's rape trial in an interview.

The rapper raged, "How dare you try to tarnish my motherf##king homeboy's reputation... Respect the family and back off, b##ch, before we come get you."

He has since said sorry to King for calling her out over her chat with Bryant's pal Lisa Leslie, and she has accepted his apology, but Jada has now taken aim at Snoop in a new face-to-face chat, which will air on her Red Table Talk show on Wednesday.

"When you first came out and you said what you said, my heart dropped," the actress told Snoop. "I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me.

"I was like, 'Oh no, Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from (daughter) Willow, away from my mother'.

"I was like... 'If this is what's happening,' I was like, 'Not Snoop!' That's one of the reasons I felt like I really wanted to have the conversation with you in the spirit of healing."

Snoop has confessed he "overreacted" to King's interview following the death of his friend and hero in a helicopter crash last month.

The rapper's appearance on the Red Table Talk has sparked an intense back and forth on Twitter between supporters of Snoop Dogg and those who back Gayle King.