Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Relationship Advice For Quarantined Couples

AllHipHop Staff

Jada Pinkett Smith is using her "Red Table Talk" platform to give some good advice to couples who may be feeling stressed out during an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Jada Pinkett Smith has shared relationship advice for couples in coronavirus quarantine in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk."

The actress, who is married to "Aladdin" star Will Smith, reflected on navigating the tough situation during the chat with motivational vlogger Jay Shetty, Dr. Ramani Durvasula, her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

In the episode, they are presented with the question, “I love my wife, but I need some alone time during this quarantine. How can I tell her that?” with Jay and Jada volunteering their best advice.

“If you’re just seeking more space in your relationship I think one of the bigger mistakes we often make is that we express what we want but we don’t explain why we want it,” Jay said.

Jada agreed, adding: “I think that’s true because if you say to somebody, ‘I need space,’ sometimes that’s a trigger for one step towards divorce. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means, ‘Hey I need two hours, please’.”

The advice comes as officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) urge people to stay home and practice social distancing amid the global health crisis, which has seen more than 423,400 cases of coronavirus confirmed worldwide, with over 18,900 deaths registered.

The full episode of "Red Table Talk" airs on Facebook Watch on Wednesday at 12 pm ET.

