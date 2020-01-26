AllHipHop
Jada Pinkett-Smith Re-Ups Red Table Talk Show With Facebook

AllHipHop Staff
by

Jada Pinkett-Smith is bringing a new twist and another legend to her Red Table Talk show, which is expanding under a new deal with Facebook.

(AllHipHop News) Facebook Watch bosses are doubling down on Jada Pinkett Smith’s hit online chat show and giving Gloria Estefan a new family talk show.

Red Table Talk, which Jada executive produces and fronts with her mother and daughter Willow, has landed a three-year deal.

And now there’s a spin-off, "Red Table Talk: The Estefans," which will be hosted by Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily, and her niece Lili.

Gloria and Jada will executive produce the new series, set in Miami, Florida.

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily, and Lili,” Jada says. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform.

“I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

